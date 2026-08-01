Temperatures in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, soared to 41.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, breaking the all-time high temperature record again amid a fourth consecutive day of readings above 40 degrees.
cook@heraldcorp.com
by Park Byung-cook
Published : Aug. 1, 2026 - 14:28:18
Temperatures in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, soared to 41.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, breaking the all-time high temperature record again amid a fourth consecutive day of readings above 40 degrees.
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