Temperatures in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, reached 40.0 C at 12:14 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Yangsan has now recorded daytime highs in the 40s C for four consecutive days. On Friday, the mercury climbed to 41.4 C — the highest temperature ever measured at a climate-statistics observation point in South Korea's 122 years of meteorological records.

The KMA expects Yangsan's temperature to reach 41 C on Saturday, meaning the national all-time high set Friday could be broken again.

As heat accumulates, the point at which Yangsan's temperature crosses 40 C has been creeping earlier in the day. On Wednesday, the threshold was first breached at 3:26 p.m.; on Thursday, at around 1:10 p.m.; on Friday, at 12:36 p.m. On Saturday, the 40 C mark was crossed at 12:14 p.m.

The record-breaking heat wave is taking a growing toll on human life and the agricultural and fisheries sectors. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 1,638 people across the country suffered heat-related illnesses between May 15 and Wednesday, 12 of whom died. On Wednesday alone, heat illness cases rose by 81 and the death toll increased by three compared with the previous day.

On Wednesday, a man in his 80s was found collapsed near his home in Uljin-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, and died of suspected heatstroke. In Gimje, North Jeolla Province, a woman in her 90s found collapsed in her garden also died.

Losses in the livestock sector are also mounting. According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, a total of 419,014 animals died from the heat between May 15 and Thursday — including 25,299 pigs and 393,715 poultry such as chickens and ducks. Losses among farmed fish reached 131,295, more than nine times the 14,030 recorded during the same period last year.