An oil tanker sailing near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz has been struck by an unidentified projectile and left unable to navigate, as tensions in the Middle East continue to mount amid reports of a possible US-Israeli strike on Iran.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the incident occurred at sea approximately 20 kilometers northeast of Rima, Oman, according to Reuters and Yonhap.

UKMTO said the tanker's engine room was damaged in the attack, leaving the vessel unable to proceed under its own power.

The waters where the incident took place mark the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, where the Persian Gulf meets the Gulf of Oman.

Iran declared control over the Strait of Hormuz — a critical energy shipping lane — after war broke out with the United States and Israel in February, and has since attacked merchant vessels it accused of defying its orders.

The strike came as tensions were already running high over reports that the US and Israel were preparing a large-scale attack on Iran's energy infrastructure this weekend (Aug. 1-2).

The US and Iran signed an end-of-war MOU in June, but negotiations have since stalled over disputes including control of the Strait of Hormuz. The two sides have since exchanged airstrikes and retaliatory attacks, raising fears of a full resumption of hostilities.