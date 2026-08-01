Comedian Lee Su-ji has apologized over a video in which she portrayed protesters demanding a re-election as abusive complainants.

Lee posted a handwritten apology Saturday on the community board of her YouTube channel "Hot Issue Ji" — 18 days after the video that sparked the backlash, titled "The Real Extreme Job: Civil Servant," was uploaded on July 14.

"I sincerely bow my head and apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable or disappointed," Lee said. "The fact that I failed to respond quickly and offer an apology sooner is entirely my fault and my responsibility — there is no excuse."

"Regardless of my intention to create laughter, I take seriously the fact that I ended up causing hurt and discomfort to some people," she said. "I will use this as an opportunity to reflect more deeply on myself. I will strive to become a comedian who approaches work with greater care and a stronger sense of responsibility, and who delivers the kind of wholesome laughter that many people can share."

The controversial video is a comedy sketch in which Lee plays a civil servant subjected to gapjil, or abusive behavior, from various complainants. In one scene, the voices of protesters chanting "re-election" can be heard in the background.

The scene drew immediate backlash. Some criticized Lee for ridiculing those calling for a re-election, while others defended her, arguing that people demanding a re-election at a neighborhood administrative office — which has nothing to do with elections — and harassing civil servants there were exactly the kind of unreasonable complainants the sketch depicted. Others contended that reading excessive political meaning into a simple comedy video amounted to suppressing freedom of expression.

As the controversy grew, the "Hot Issue Ji" channel took down the video and issued an apology, explaining that "the scene many viewers pointed out was not used with the intent to convey a specific issue or political position."

Meanwhile, Lee received the Popular Star Award at the 5th Cheongryong Series Awards on Friday — her second consecutive win, following the Female Entertainment Award she received last year.

Lee Su-ji's full handwritten apology

Hello, this is Lee Su-ji.

First, I sincerely bow my head and apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable or disappointed because of the "Real Extreme Job: Civil Servant" episode uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hot Issue Ji."

The fact that I failed to respond quickly and apologize to those who were hurt is entirely my fault and my responsibility — there is no excuse.

Regardless of my intention to create laughter, I take seriously the fact that I ended up causing hurt and discomfort to some people.

The Cheongryong Series Awards was the first official public occasion after this incident.

I took the stage with a great deal on my mind, but I felt it was not the right place to fully convey what was in my heart. Though it is late, I wanted to share my sincere feelings directly, so I am writing this.

As a comedian whose role is to bring laughter, I should have been more careful.

I did not give enough thought to the fact that my performance and content could cause hurt or discomfort to some people.

I will use this as an opportunity to reflect more deeply on myself. I will strive to become a comedian who approaches work with greater care and a stronger sense of responsibility, and who delivers the kind of wholesome laughter that many people can share.

I once again sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt or disappointed by my shortcomings.

Sincerely, Lee Su-ji