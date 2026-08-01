Amid controversy over whether actor Hwang Jung-min's relationship with a female fan constitutes an affair or stalking, a wave of online doxxing has targeted the woman, identified only as A, who made the initial allegations. Hwang's agency said the person being named online is not A.

Sam Company, Hwang's agency, said Friday that it had confirmed "indiscriminate slander, insults and speculative comments are spreading online against an ordinary fan who has nothing to do with the recent matter involving Hwang Jung-min." The agency added that "the person currently being mentioned online is simply a genuine fan of Hwang Jung-min and is not a stalker, as some have claimed."

The agency went on to say that "legal proceedings are currently underway regarding the matter, and unfounded speculation and personal attacks directed at an unverified individual cause serious harm to an innocent person." It urged the public to "immediately stop posting baseless criticism and speculative comments."

The agency also said it "will closely monitor the situation to prevent innocent victims from being harmed, and will respond decisively — including through legal action — to any continued malicious defamation."

A, reported to be a 40-year-old woman, recently posted on social media claiming she had an inappropriate relationship with Hwang. She said the two first met in 2023, maintained ongoing contact, and met in person three or four times. She also said that at Hwang's suggestion she took on work including liquor branding and novel writing. A further claimed physical contact occurred from their very first meeting, though she has provided no evidence to support that assertion. Hwang has denied any sexual relationship and said he never even held her hand. A said she came forward after Hwang began distancing himself, claiming she had been exploited.

Hwang's camp has pushed back, however, describing A as a stalker who threatened him. According to materials released by Hwang's side, A sent him hundreds of one-sided text messages, including lengthy ones containing threats such as "I will kill myself" and "drop dead." She also allegedly contacted Hwang's minor children and sent messages implying she would take her own life.

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