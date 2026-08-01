Soyul, a former member of the girl group Crayon Pop, is drawing attention for her frugal lifestyle.

A video titled "A family trip full of laughs and tears" was posted Friday on the "Jaemi House" YouTube channel, run by singer Moon Hee-jun and Soyul's family.

In the video, Moon and Soyul visit a swimming pool with their 9-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.

At the pool, Moon noticed Soyul's swimsuit and said in surprise, "Oh, you changed your swimsuit?"

Soyul rarely buys new clothes. Last summer, she made headlines during a family trip to Sokcho when she appeared in a bright orange fluorescent swimsuit she said she had been wearing for nine years. She insisted it was "perfectly fine — I just keep wearing things carefully," but Moon took her to a store and bought her a new one. Moon mentioned that "a white powder kept falling off the old swimsuit," and a store employee told them, "It's deteriorating. Once the powder starts falling off, it'll tear."

Recalling the orange swimsuit that had to be thrown away, Moon said with a hint of regret, "You don't wear that fun swimsuit anymore."

Soyul said she was thinking of buying another swimsuit if the family planned to visit the pool more often, prompting Moon and their daughter Huiyul to say in unison, "Since when?"

Huiyul then offered some playful nagging, saying her mother also needed to buy new pajamas. Moon agreed, recalling that Huiyul had once told him out of the blue, "I think Mom needs to get new pajamas — she wears the same thing every day."

Moon married Soyul in 2017. She is 13 years his junior. The couple have a son and a daughter.