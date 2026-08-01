"Call 119."

Late on July 20, at a home in Seo-gu, Daejeon, an elderly man in his 80s living alone cried out to an AI care robot in a desperate voice. The robot immediately recognized the situation as an emergency and connected him to a 24-hour monitoring center. Emergency responders, alerted by the center, arrived at the scene around 12:30 a.m. and transported the man to a hospital, where he received treatment safely.

AI care robots are increasingly serving as guardians for elderly people who live alone or lack family support.

A similar case unfolded in Daedeok-gu, Daejeon, last November. An elderly man in his 80s fell from his bed and was seriously injured. He called out to an AI speaker in his home, saying "Aria, help me," and emergency responders came to his rescue. His mobile phone had been out of reach at the time, and another family member with a hearing impairment was unable to respond. Thanks to the AI care robot, the man — who had suffered a bone fracture — received prompt treatment.

A similar incident occurred in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, last June. An elderly resident suddenly felt unwell at home and urgently asked a care robot for help. The robot instantly recognized the voice request and sent an alert to a linked monitoring center. Emergency responders rushed to the scene and transported the person to a hospital emergency room; the individual has since made a full recovery.

On May 18 last year, a man in his 70s living in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, narrowly escaped death during a hypoglycemic shock episode by calling out to an AI speaker for help. Feeling dizzy and experiencing hand tremors, he shouted "Aria, save me" to the AI speaker installed in his home. The device relayed his request to a monitoring center in real time.

AI care robots have also prevented tragedies by detecting emotional distress in elderly users. Last year, a resident in his 70s in Daedeok-gu who suffered from depression repeatedly told an AI care robot named Kkumdori things such as "I want to end my own life" and "Save me." The robot flagged the remarks as dangerous and immediately notified the monitoring system.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare's helpline at 1393, available 24/7. Please request a translator for English-language services.