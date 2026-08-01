Seoul National University's College of Engineering has opened a dedicated press room to more actively share its research achievements and technology with the media. The facility is designed to increase contact between researchers and journalists, help translate complex engineering topics for general audiences, and encourage broader coverage of science and engineering.

Kim Sung-jae, chair of the college's external affairs committee and the driving force behind the project, said at an inauguration event held Friday morning that visibility had long been one of the college's biggest challenges. "We wanted to shift our communications approach toward showing what Seoul's College of Engineering does well," he said.

Where the college's website had previously focused on administrative matters such as the dean's schedule and agreement signings, the plan going forward is to lead with research results, major project awards and international academic achievements. One persistent obstacle, however, has been that materials written by researchers tend to be heavy with technical jargon, making them difficult for general readers to follow. The college concluded that a dedicated space for direct communication between journalists and researchers was needed to bridge that gap.

The new press room is located in Building 39, the College of Engineering's administrative building, reached after roughly a 30-minute uphill walk from the university's main gate. Situated in the heart of the lower engineering precinct close to the college's major research facilities, it is about a 16-minute walk from the main campus press room. The surrounding area — with restaurants and cafes nearby — makes it convenient for reporters, the university says. The room is equipped with internet access and power outlets, as well as air conditioning, sofas, and complimentary tea and coffee.

"Most of the materials sent from labs are drafted by the students who actually conducted the research, so they are often hard for non-specialists to understand," Kim said. "There needs to be a process of unpacking the content so that even a middle-school student could follow it."

To that end, the college plans to use the space as a channel for communication between researchers and the press, making it easier for journalists to access research sites. "The idea is for reporters to come here, see what research is in the pipeline, and if something catches their interest, meet directly with the professor and report on it," Kim said. "A story that comes from being on-site — hearing an explanation in person and taking photos — will be better than one done over the phone."

SNU engineering college vows to raise profile of engineering talent

Kim said the opening of the press room should serve as more than a boost to the college's public relations — it should be an opportunity to raise broader social interest in engineering. "I think it's not just a problem for Seoul's College of Engineering; engineering as a field needs to become more popular," he said. "Engineering has ultimately driven Korea's industry, and it is important for talented people to enter engineering colleges for the country's industrial development."

The push comes as competition in advanced technology fields — AI, semiconductors, aerospace and defense — has intensified, making the recruitment of engineering talent increasingly critical. While concerns were once raised that a rush toward medical schools was driving students away from science and engineering, growing interest in advanced industries such as semiconductors is shifting public perception of the field.

College Dean Kim Young-oh also said that day that the public's understanding of science and technology had grown considerably. "Many people now know technical terms like HBM and AGI," he said. "Please introduce more of the positive research results and technologies coming out of Korea."

The college is also preparing a series of events to mark its 80th anniversary this year. In September, it will hold a convergence symposium jointly with the university's medical school and hospital. In October, it will host an 80th anniversary forum under the theme "80 Years of Challenge, a Future of Innovation." A college history museum is set to open in January next year.

Analysts say the college's push to raise its external profile reflects not only growing public interest in science and engineering but also a drive to strengthen its standing within the university. Seoul National University has entered the process of selecting its next president. A recommendation committee held its first closed-door meeting on Aug. 16 to elect a chair, and candidate registration is expected to wrap up by the end of next month.

The College of Engineering is the second-largest faculty at SNU by number of professors, after the medical school, and is considered one of the most influential units within the university. As the presidential election process unfolds, attention is focused on whether professors from the engineering college will put their names forward, and on how each college will highlight its achievements and future vision.

"As the public's understanding of science and technology has grown, communicating research results more accessibly has become more important," Dean Kim said. "We will strengthen communication by regularly holding technology briefings for journalists."