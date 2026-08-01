Kim Si-woo surged up the leaderboard in the second round of the PGA Tour Rocket Classic on Saturday.

Kim, ranked seventh in the FedEx Cup standings, carded a bogey-free 4-under-par 66 at Detroit Golf Club (par 70) in Detroit, Michigan, collecting four birdies on the day.

His two-round total of 5-under-par 135 moved him into a tie for 32nd place.

He sits five strokes behind the three-way tie for the lead — Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Fishburn, all of the United States — who share the top spot at 10-under-par 130, leaving Kim within striking distance heading into the weekend.

Young, third in the FedEx Cup rankings, shot a 61 to set a new course record, bettering the mark set by Peter Malnati (United States) in the first round.

Kim improved on the wayward tee shots (71.4 percent accuracy) and iron play (88.9 percent) that had troubled him in the opening round. He reached the green in two on the par-5 fourth hole and two-putted for birdie, then drained a 1.5-meter putt for another birdie on the par-3 fifth.

After a string of pars, Kim broke through with a 3.5-meter birdie putt on the par-4 12th, then converted a putt of just under three meters for birdie on the par-4 16th.

Im Sung-jae, who began the tournament in the middle of the pack, managed only a net one-under round — three birdies against two bogeys — and slipped to a tie for 48th at 4-under-par 136.