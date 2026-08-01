Ryu Hae-ran is on course to win three consecutive women's golf major championships.

World No. 3 Ryu carded five birdies against a double bogey and a bogey Friday (local time) in the second round of the AIG Women's Open — purse $10 million — at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Links (par 71) in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England, finishing two strokes better than her opening round.

At a 36-hole total of 7-under-par 135, Ryu moved from a share of second place after the first round into sole possession of the lead. Kuwaki Shiho of Japan sat one stroke back in second at 6-under 136.

Korean American No Ye-rim and world No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand were tied for third at 5-under 137.

If Ryu holds the lead through the final two rounds, she will become the first player to win three women's golf majors in a single season since Park In-bee in 2013 — a span of 13 years.

Ryu has already won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Amundi Evian Championship this season.

Her second round did not start well. She made her first bogey on the par-4 third hole, then dropped two strokes with a double bogey on the par-3 fifth. She steadied herself with a birdie on the par-5 seventh, then strung together back-to-back birdies on the par-3 ninth and par-4 10th before picking up further strokes on the 15th and 18th holes, both par 4s.

Her birdie on the 15th — widely regarded as the toughest hole on the course — came on a putt from 15 meters.

"Playing in the afternoon, the wind was strong and it was tough," Ryu said in a post-round interview. "But the wind died down as I got into the back nine, which helped me make a lot of birdies."

"I've been playing golf for more than 15 years, and it took quite a long time before I felt comfortable being in the lead," she added. "These days I'm not worrying about the other players — I'm just staying calm and enjoying my game."

World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States, who played alongside Ryu for both rounds, recovered from a sluggish opening round by going 3-under Friday to move to 1-under 141 for the tournament, tied for 14th.

Korda has two major victories this season — the Chevron Championship and the US Women's Open — matching Ryu's tally. "My ball-striking was definitely better than yesterday," Korda said, "but I'm still not reading the putting lines well, so I've been leaning on my caddie a lot."

After the second round, 68 players made the cut at 4-over-par 146, including 11 South Koreans led by Ryu.

Amateur Yang Yun-seo also advanced to the third round after shooting 4-over 146. Ten other Korean players, including Shin Ji-ae, Yoon I-na, Kim Min-sol and Kim Min-sun, missed the cut.