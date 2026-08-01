President Lee Jae Myung met with Buenos Aires Mayor Jorge Macri on Friday (local time) during his official visit to Argentina, the final stop of his South American tour, and thanked him for his support of the local Korean community.

At the meeting, held at a hotel in the city, Lee said he had heard that more than 20,000 Koreans live in Buenos Aires and that the mayor had shown them considerable support, including helping secure venues for cultural performances. "I am grateful," Lee said.

Macri said he was equally pleased. "Buenos Aires is a city defined by diversity, where different cultures come together dynamically," he said. "I believe the Korean community has integrated actively and become one with the city."

He added that Korean culture had spread throughout the streets and that demand for Korean food was growing. "Young people's interest in K-pop is also on the rise," Macri said. "It is remarkable how South Korea's soft power continues to grow."

The two also touched on climate change after noting a sudden downpour outside.

Lee remarked that the rain seemed to clear up quickly but that sudden heavy showers had become more intense due to climate change. Macri said all cities shared that concern. "It seems everyone is preparing for unprecedented levels of rainfall," he said.

Lee then asked whether Argentina, with its large agricultural sector, was feeling the impact of climate change significantly. Macri said change was not always negative and could bring positive effects as well. "Areas that were once dry are becoming fertile as rainfall increases," he said.

Lee responded that what seems good can turn bad, and what seems bad can turn good. Macri agreed, saying, "Like two sides of a coin, our lives always seem to have two faces."