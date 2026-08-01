Seoul's Dobong-gu carried out a personnel reshuffle of grade-4 and grade-5 officials, including Ko Geum-suk as director of the Administrative Safety Bureau and Park Hyo-jin as director of the Planning and Finance Bureau.

District Mayor Kim Dong-wook conducted the reshuffle of bureau and division chiefs as well as grade-6 team leaders — his first since taking office — as part of an organizational renewal drive.

Particularly notable in this round of appointments is the placement of capable division chiefs across key posts: Jeong Eun-gyeong as administrative support division chief, Kwon Cheol-won as autonomous administration division chief, Yang Ji-seok as planning and budget division chief, Kim Dong-jin as local economy division chief, and Jeong Mi-ra as public relations policy division chief.

The following are Dobong-gu promotions and transfers at grade 5 and above, effective Saturday.

Seoul Dobong-gu — Grade-4 promotions: Kim Bong-sik of the Administrative Support Division and Park Hyo-jin of the Planning and Budget Division.

Grade-5 promotions: Kim Hong of the Audit Office, Park Su-gwan of the Disaster Safety Division, Jo Ja-hun of the Youth Future Division, and Choi Jeong-ra of the Children and Youth Division.

Grade-4 transfers: Ko Geum-suk as director of the Administrative Safety Bureau, Park Hyo-jin as director of the Planning and Finance Bureau, Kim Bong-sik as director of the Future Environment Bureau, Kim Seon-ju as director of the Welfare and Family Bureau, and Lee Yeong-jong as director of the Assembly Secretariat.

Grade-5 transfers: Park Su-gwan as civil affairs coordination office chief, Jeong Eun-gyeong as administrative support division chief, Kwon Cheol-won as autonomous administration division chief, Jo Ja-hun as acting disaster safety division chief, Oh Cheong-eun as civil affairs and passport division chief, Yang Ji-seok as planning and budget division chief, Kim Dong-jin as local economy division chief, Jeong Mi-ra as public relations policy division chief, Choi Jeong-ra as acting property and income tax division chief, Kang Gi-tak as traffic administration division chief, Kim Hong as acting traffic guidance division chief, Jo Ju-hui as Changje 4-dong chief, and Shin Yun-sang as Changje 5-dong chief.