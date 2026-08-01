Gwangjin-gu is accepting applications on a first-come, first-served basis for its "2026 Happy Table — Round 3" program, designed to help middle-aged single-person households build healthy eating habits and expand their social connections.

The third round runs from Aug. 19 through Sept. 9, with sessions held every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, for a total of four sessions. Classes will take place at the Dietary Information Center on the second floor of the Gwangjin-gu Public Health Center.

The program combines practical cooking instruction with community-building activities. Participants will learn to prepare home-cooked meals and side dishes using low-salt, low-sugar recipes, and practice making soups and stews that can be easily replicated in everyday life. A separate social component brings participants together to share food and strengthen neighborly bonds.

The program is open to 14 Gwangjin-gu residents who live alone and are between the ages of 40 and 67 (born between 1959 and 1986). The district will give priority to first-time applicants and those most in need of support for dietary independence.

"We hope middle-aged residents living alone will use this opportunity to develop healthy eating habits and find renewed energy in daily life by connecting with neighbors through cooking," Gwangjin-gu District Mayor Kim Kyong-ho said. "We will continue to expand tailored health and welfare programs that make a real difference for residents."

Residents wishing to participate may apply by calling the Gwangjin-gu Public Health Center. Enrollment closes once all spots are filled.