Roh Tae-moon, president and CEO of Samsung Electronics and head of its DX (Device Experience) Division, has purchased 700 million won ($486,000) worth of the company's shares.

According to the Financial Supervisory Service's DART system on Friday, Roh bought 3,045 shares on Thursday at 230,000 won per share, for a total of 700.35 million won. The purchase brings his total Samsung Electronics shareholding to 124,280 shares.

The purchase is widely read as a show of commitment to responsible management amid continued volatility in Samsung Electronics' share price.

After hitting an all-time intraday high of 374,500 won on June 19, the share price fell to 207,000 won on Thursday before closing at 262,500 won that day, lifted in part by a recovery in semiconductor investor sentiment on Wall Street overnight.

In 2024, Samsung Electronics presidents and executives similarly made a series of share purchases when the stock was stuck in the 50,000–60,000 won range, in a bid to demonstrate responsible management and support the share price.