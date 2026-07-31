Doosan Engineering & Construction opened the show home for Doosan Weve the Zenith Daeyeon on Friday, kicking off the apartment subscription process for the project in Daeyeon-dong, Nam-gu, Busan.

The complex comprises two towers with a total of 258 units across five below-ground and up to 42 above-ground floors. Of those, 176 units with exclusive use areas of 59 to 84 square meters are being offered in the general pre-sale. The unit breakdown by exclusive use area is: 34 units at 59 square meters, 37 units at 74 square meters (Type A), 38 units at 74 square meters (Type B), 16 units at 84 square meters (Type A) and 51 units at 84 square meters (Type B).

Apartment subscriptions open with special supply on Aug. 10, followed by first-priority applications on Aug. 11 and second-priority on Aug. 12. Successful applicants will be announced on Aug. 19, and contract signings are scheduled over three days beginning Aug. 31.

First-priority subscriptions are open to residents of Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province aged 19 or older who hold a housing subscription account with at least six months of enrollment and meet the regional and unit-size deposit requirements, regardless of whether they currently own a home or are the head of a household.

The site sits on flat ground in a transit-oriented area served by two Busan Metro Line 2 stations — Motgol and Daeyeon — within walking distance. Suyeong-ro and UN Peace Road provide easy access to the city center, and Nam-gu district office, Motgol Market, Sungso Hospital and Uryongsan Park are all nearby.

Several schools are close by, including Daeyeon Elementary, Daeyeon Middle and Daeyeon High schools and Yemun Girls' High School, with convenient access to the hagwon district in Namcheon-dong. The Daeyeon and Uam-dong areas surrounding the complex are slated for redevelopment into a residential town of more than 12,000 units.

The exterior features a curtain-wall look, and the 59-square-meter and 84-square-meter Type A units are designed with a four-bay layout. Interiors include enhanced storage with a dressing room, pantry and, in select unit types, a multipurpose flex room.

Community amenities within the complex include a fitness center, a group exercise room and a book cafe, along with a smart-home and security system. The show home is located at 1251 Munhyeon-dong, Nam-gu, Busan.