As domestic cruise ports including Sokcho in Gangwon Province work to attract more global cruise lines through infrastructure upgrades, a new prestige package drawing comparisons to business-class air travel is generating interest in the cruise market.

The prestige program expands options for cruise travelers, letting them experience a more luxurious and varied side of cruising.

According to S-Marketing — the Korean office of StarDream Cruises and operator of Cruzia, a Korea-built global cruise marketplace — StarDream Cruises is running a special promotion for "The Palace," the luxury suite brand aboard its flagship vessel Genting Dream. Bookings are open through Aug. 31 under the promotion, officially titled "Majestic Suite Escape."

StarDream Cruises is a premium cruise brand that operates out of Asian home ports and calls at a range of Asian destinations. S-Marketing said the brand has drawn strong interest from Korean travelers for its Asia-focused dining and service tailored to local tastes, as well as its short-haul itineraries of two to five nights that require no long-haul flights.

Growing demand for private spaces and personalized service has fueled rising interest in premium cabin categories. StarDream Cruises has put together a promotion allowing guests to book The Palace — its onboard luxury suite brand — at special promotional rates.

The Palace is StarDream Cruises' premium cabin brand, offering service comparable to business class on an aircraft. Guests enjoy spacious suites, private balconies and personalized service in a dedicated area separate from standard cabins, for a more private cruise experience.

The Palace guests receive a range of exclusive benefits: 24-hour dedicated butler service, VIP check-in and priority embarkation and disembarkation, access to a private lounge and restaurant, onboard Wi-Fi, complimentary drinks and alcohol during happy hour, priority reservations for performances and restaurants, and a dedicated kids' program.

The "Majestic Suite Escape" promotion allows guests to book suites that include all of The Palace's key benefits at special promotional rates. Pricing and eligibility conditions are available through StarDream Cruises' Korean office.

Bookings are open through Aug. 31, 2026, and the promotion applies to multiple sailings of Genting Dream, which is based in Singapore. Travelers can choose itineraries ranging from two to five nights, visiting major Southeast Asian ports of call including Phuket, Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Bali.

"The Palace goes beyond the cabin itself — it elevates the entire cruise experience," an S-Marketing official said. "We hope this promotion gives more customers the chance to enjoy a truly differentiated cruise journey."