Kevin Jeon (41) claimed his first victory of the season at the 2026 KPGA David Golf Tour Event 14, which carried a purse of 100 million won ($69,400) and a winner's prize of 20 million won.

Held Thursday and Friday at Gunsan Country Club (par 71, 7,078 yards) in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, Jeon lifted the trophy with a total score of 16-under-par 126.

Jeon opened with seven birdies and one bogey for a 6-under-par 65, finishing tied for 10th after the first round. On the final day he surged out of the gate, making consecutive birdies on holes 1 through 3 (all par 4s). After his first bogey of the round at the par-5 14th, he bounced back with back-to-back birdies from the par-4 16th, carding a blistering 10-under on the day.

"My putting feel was particularly good today," Jeon said, reflecting on the win. "I went 6-under on the front nine and kept myself in contention heading into the back nine. Even when my ball-striking let me down, I had real confidence I could save it with the putter."

Jeon, who spent four years representing New Zealand, made his KPGA Tour debut in 2007 and competed on it consistently through 2024 before losing his card. He moved to the KPGA David Golf Tour last year and earned his first official victory at Event 17. He then finished tied for 30th at the KPGA Tour Qualifying Tournament in November, securing his tour card for the current season.

"My goal is to win on the KPGA Tour," Jeon said. "My results in the first half of the season were disappointing, so I want to perform well in the remaining events and build up my Genesis Points."

Cha Woo-jin (23) finished runner-up at 14-under-par 128, while Kim Jun-hyung (24), Jeong Se-yun (35), Kim Hyeon-uk (22) and Yun Gyeong-sik (26) shared third place at 13-under-par 129.