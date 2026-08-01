Bacchus, the 63-year-old fatigue-relief drink once synonymous with orange-capped bottles on pharmacy shelves, is reinventing itself at a relentless pace.

From Generation Z-targeted beverages tapping the "modisumer" trend to a pocket-sized concentrated energy shot, the brand is shattering the limits of a legacy product and emerging as the key growth engine behind parent company Dong-A Socio Holdings' record earnings.

Beyond the pharmacy bestseller: Bacchus O energy shot targets younger consumers

Dong-A Pharmaceutical has launched Bacchus O, a 30ml concentrated energy shot and the latest addition to the Bacchus brand lineup.

The new product retains the brand's signature flavor and blue-accented design while adopting a "smart energy shot" concept — designed to deliver a quick boost at moments of anticipated fatigue, whether commuting, working out or driving long distances.

Each bottle packs 1,000mg of taurine alongside four B vitamins, inositol, theanine and glycine. Distribution will extend beyond the brand's traditional pharmacy base to CJ Olive Young and online stores, broadening its reach among younger, convenience-minded consumers.

'Eol' series sweeps convenience stores, topping 35 million cans

Bacchus's ability to reinvent itself has already proven its commercial strength. The standout hit is the Eol series — short for "ice, Bacchus and cider" — launched in June last year.

Dong-A Pharmaceutical turned a popular DIY drink combination circulating among younger consumers into a ready-made canned beverage. The product sold about 1 million cans within its first month and about 2.5 million within two months, topping the convenience store beverage category. A key factor was price: the ready-made format cost up to 32 percent less than mixing the drink at home.

The follow-up Eol Zero (10 kcal), released in March, matched its predecessor's success, pushing cumulative sales for the Eol series past 35 million cans within a year of the original launch.

Dong-A Socio's Q2 operating profit surges 38.3% on Bacchus momentum

The brand's diversification strategy has lifted the earnings profile of the broader Dong-A Socio group.

According to Dong-A Socio Holdings' regulatory filing, the group posted consolidated second-quarter sales of 412.4 billion won ($286 million), up 18.9 percent year on year, while operating profit jumped 38.3 percent to 39 billion won. Dong-A Pharmaceutical was the top contributor. The pharmaceutical unit recorded second-quarter sales of 228.2 billion won, up 25.7 percent, and operating profit of 30.2 billion won, up 26.6 percent.

The Bacchus division was the standout performer, with second-quarter sales of 87.8 billion won — a 26.6 percent surge from 69.4 billion won a year earlier — firmly anchoring the group's overall growth. Portfolio expansion into Bacchus-flavored jelly, the Eol series and energy shots has rapidly extended the brand's reach from older generations to Generation Z and female consumers, delivering both top-line growth and improved profitability.

The strategy of continuously reinterpreting a legacy brand's core equity through the lens of modern lifestyle trends is drawing attention as a model for how domestic pharmaceutical and biotech companies can transform long-running food, beverage and over-the-counter brands into high-value lifestyle products.

"Building on more than 60 years of brand heritage, we will continue to introduce product lineups that actively respond to the diverse and evolving needs of consumers," a Dong-A Pharmaceutical official said. "We will further cement Bacchus's position as a distinctive life-care brand that delivers everyday vitality to the Korean public — going well beyond its roots as a fatigue-relief drink."