Gangseo-gu in Seoul opened its Ujangsan Summer Water Park on Friday, offering residents a cool escape from the peak summer heat.

The water park runs through Aug. 9 at the soccer field in Ujangsan Neighborhood Park.

District Mayor Jin Kyo-hoon visited the site on opening day to inspect facilities, water quality and lifeguard deployment, paying close attention to ensuring a safe environment for visitors.

He also spent time with children enjoying water gun play, taking in the festive atmosphere.

The park features a lazy river, inflatable slides and air bounces suitable for young children, along with amenities including changing rooms, shower facilities, shaded rest areas and food trucks.

Sessions run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Evening sessions from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will also be held on Aug. 1, 7 and 8.

The Ujangsan Summer Water Park is the district's signature summer water festival and was selected for funding through a Seoul Metropolitan Government sports association grant program. Gangseo-gu is the only district chosen for the program three consecutive years since 2024.

"We will do our utmost to manage water quality and hygiene so children can enjoy the water safely," Jin said. "I hope families will come to Ujangsan Summer Water Park and make happy memories together with their children."