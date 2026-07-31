South Korea is launching a public-private initiative to convert the global popularity of K-food into inbound tourism demand.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Samyang Foods signed an MOU Friday at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art's Seoul branch in Jongno-gu to expand inbound tourism and strengthen overseas promotion of Korea as a travel destination.

The agreement aims to translate K-food's global influence into real visits to Korea. The two parties plan to build an everyday-oriented tourism promotion model targeting consumers worldwide by combining the private sector's overseas marketing capabilities — backed by a globally recognized brand — with the government's tourism content.

Central to the partnership is Buldak Bokkeum Myun, Samyang Foods' globally popular spicy noodle product, which has been credited with reinforcing Korea's national image through its signature heat. The two parties plan to build on that recognition so that overseas consumers' daily experience of Korean flavors leads to actual visits, positioning Korea as a must-visit destination by harnessing K-food's reach as a driver of inbound tourism.

The two organizations will run joint online and offline promotions linking Korean tourism advertising and information with Samyang Foods products and content, so that consumers who encounter the products through local retail channels become aware of Korea's appeal as a travel destination.

They will first hold consumer events using Buldak Bokkeum Myun and sauce products embedded with QR codes, showcasing both Korean travel and the products' features. At the "2026 Korea Culture and Tourism Festival Love Korea," running Aug. 21-23 in Bangkok, Thailand, they will set up a space where visitors can sample Korean ramyun and experience Korean culture and entertainment, bringing Korea's tourism appeal to life. The two organizations will also run a joint campaign through their official online channels to spread Korean tourism information to users around the world.

"We plan to harness K-food's influence in overseas markets as a new driver of inbound tourism," Culture Minister Choi Hwi-young said. "I hope the synergy between the government's Korean tourism content and the private sector's overseas marketing capabilities will elevate our national brand and help Korea emerge as the world's irreplaceable travel destination."