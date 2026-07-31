A housekeeper in her 60s who repeatedly stole tens of millions of won worth of luxury goods from a household where she had worked for a decade received a suspended prison sentence.

Seoul Eastern District Court Judge Ahn Hee-kyung sentenced Kim, 66, who was charged with theft, to eight months in prison, suspended for two years.

Kim worked as a housekeeper at an apartment in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, where she is accused of stealing 78.1 million won ($54,200) worth of items belonging to the homeowner — including a Chanel handbag and a Balenciaga dress — on five separate occasions between April last year and January this year.

The stolen items included a Chanel handbag valued at around 8 million won, along with other high-end luxury clothing and goods.

Kim also faced additional charges of stealing about 11.68 million won worth of cash and valuables on 39 separate occasions at a different location between November 2020 and January this year.

The court took a serious view of the fact that Kim had repeatedly committed the crimes by exploiting a long-term relationship of trust.

"She repeatedly stole the victim's belongings while working as a housekeeper," Judge Ahn said in the ruling. "The value of the stolen items is considerable, making her culpability grave, and the victim has petitioned for a severe punishment."

However, several mitigating factors were taken into account in sentencing.

The court cited Kim's full admission of guilt and remorseful attitude, the apparent return of all stolen items, and her clean record as a first-time offender in deciding to impose a suspended sentence rather than immediate imprisonment.

Legal experts note that in theft cases, sentencing hinges not only on the monetary value of stolen goods but also on the number of offenses, whether the perpetrator exploited a position of trust, and whether the victim was made whole. In occupations such as housekeeper or caregiver — where a person has regular access to a victim's home — courts may treat the abuse of that trust as a significant aggravating factor.