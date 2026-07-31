Major hotel dining venues operated by Hanmoo Convention have joined the restaurant reservation platform Catch Table, offering discounts of up to 25% depending on the location.

Hanmoo Convention announced Friday that it is marking the launch of its hotel dining venues on Catch Table with discount promotions available through the platform's "lowest buffet price guarantee" category, running through Aug. 9.

The restaurants now bookable through Catch Table are Oak Restaurant & Bar at Oakwood Premier COEX Center Seoul, Panoramic 65 Grill & Bar and Oak Restaurant at Oakwood Premier Incheon, and Moasis at Mercure Seoul Magok.

Customers can check dining information and available reservation dates for each restaurant through the official website or the Catch Table app and website, and can receive up to 25% off at participating venues through the "lowest buffet price guarantee" category.

Oak Restaurant & Bar on the fifth floor of Oakwood Premier COEX Center Seoul is running a program called "Circolo di Oakvine: A Meeting of Two Worlds, A Special Invitation," featuring unlimited pours from nine premium wines from Italy and Argentina alongside a menu of more than 60 dishes. The dinner service runs Monday through Saturday, and customers who book through Catch Table can enjoy the Oakvine wine buffet and signature steak course at up to 15% off.

At Panoramic 65 Grill & Bar on the 65th floor of Oakwood Premier Incheon, guests who book through Catch Table receive a complimentary welcome drink and 15% off the premium steak dining experience, which features aged cuts finished with oak-wood smoking. The evening-only promotion "Summer Garden Picnic Panovine" is discounted 20 percent on weekdays and 10 percent on weekends. The Oak Restaurant at the same hotel, which offers a seafood, steak, wine and beer buffet, is also available at 20 percent off on weekdays and 10 percent off on weekends. The steakhouse runs an early-bird promotion with 25 percent off Monday through Thursday and 20 percent off on weekends.

Moasis, the all-day dining restaurant at Mercure Seoul Magok, is running a weekday lunch promotion called "Moasis Paldo Gourmet Journey" featuring a buffet of Jeju regional dishes. Customers who book through Catch Table receive 20 percent off lunch and 15 percent off dinner, which is served as a wine buffet and steak dining experience.

"We introduced the Catch Table reservation service so that customers can more conveniently book and enjoy the distinctive dining offerings at each hotel at reasonable prices during the summer vacation season," a Hanmoo Convention official said. "We will continue to offer diverse culinary experiences and meaningful benefits tailored to customers' tastes and needs."