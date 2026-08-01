Hanwha Group's newly established entity, Hanwha Machinery & Services Holdings, officially launched Saturday, marking a key milestone in the restructuring of Hanwha's governance through a personnel-based spinoff. The surviving entity, Hanwha Corp. — which serves as the group's de facto holding company — will retain core businesses including shipbuilding, defense and financial services, while the new company takes over the tech and lifestyle operations. The moves coincide with a round of executive promotions, including Kim Dong-kwan's elevation to senior vice chairman, signaling that third-generation management at Hanwha Group has begun in earnest.

Defense, shipbuilding, finance split from tech and lifestyle as three sons take charge

Following the spinoff, Hanwha Corp. will retain the group's core affiliates: Hanwha Aerospace (defense), Hanwha Systems (defense), Hanwha Ocean (shipbuilding), Hanwha Solutions (energy) and Hanwha Life Insurance (financial services). Among those overseeing these businesses, Kim Dong-kwan — the eldest son of Chairman Kim Seung-youn — has led the defense, shipbuilding and energy divisions, while Kim Dong-won, president of Hanwha Life Insurance, has headed the financial arm.

The new entity will take over the affiliates managed by the youngest son, Kim Dong-sun, president of Hanwha Vision: Hanwha Vision (robotics), Hanwha Semitech (semiconductor equipment), Hanwha Galleria (retail) and Hanwha Hotel (services). Kim Dong-sun stepped down from his post as head of the overseas business division of Hanwha Corp.'s construction unit in March to focus on preparations for the launch.

Hanwha approved the spinoff plan at a board meeting in January, describing it as a measure to strengthen specialized management by business segment. The company said the restructuring would help unlock value in affiliates that had been undervalued while grouped under a single holding structure.

Hanwha plans to hold a board resolution Monday in lieu of a spinoff reporting general meeting and inaugural general meeting. The surviving entity's relisting and the new entity's initial listing on the stock exchange are scheduled for Aug. 25.

Promotions for all three sons take effect Saturday, adding momentum to Kim Dong-kwan's succession

The executive promotions Hanwha Group announced June 30 also take effect Saturday. Kim Dong-kwan is elevated to senior vice chairman, Kim Dong-won is promoted to vice chairman of Hanwha Life Insurance, and Kim Dong-sun is promoted to president of Hanwha Vision. The group said it plans to use the promotions as an opportunity to strengthen business capabilities across each division.

Industry observers say the promotions, coming alongside the spinoff, have equipped Hanwha Group with a structure in which the three sons share oversight of distinct business areas under a framework of direct accountability. The moves add particular momentum to the succession trajectory centered on Kim Dong-kwan.

With this round of appointments, Hanwha Group has named a senior vice chairman for the first time in roughly two years, since former Senior Vice Chairman Geum Chun-su held the role in 2024. It has been about four years since Kim Dong-kwan was named vice chairman in 2022.

Chairman Kim Seung-youn initiated the succession process last year by transferring shares to all three sons. He gave Kim Dong-kwan half of his 22.65 percent stake in Hanwha Corp. — equivalent to 11.32 percent. As of now, the three sons hold stakes in Hanwha Corp. of 10.38 percent for Kim Dong-kwan, 5.71 percent for Kim Dong-won and 5.71 percent for Kim Dong-sun. When Kim Dong-kwan's 50 percent stake in Hanwha Energy — Hanwha Corp.'s largest shareholder — is factored in, his effective stake in Hanwha Corp. reaches 22.16 percent.