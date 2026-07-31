A couple in their 20s have been indicted on charges of killing their 7-month-old son by starvation while spending their time gaming at PC cafes.

The Daejeon District Prosecutors' Office said Friday it had indicted the couple, identified only as A and B, on charges including child abuse resulting in death.

The pair are accused of leaving their infant son unattended at their home in Daejeon, causing his death from malnutrition and related conditions.

The couple, who had no steady employment, are also accused of spending long hours at PC cafes absorbed in video games, leaving the young child alone for extended periods.

The case came to light on July 5, when a hospital reported that an infant had been brought in dead on arrival. Police launched an investigation and received autopsy findings from the National Forensic Service indicating the baby appeared to have died from malnutrition and dehydration.

At the time of death, the infant weighed approximately 3 kilograms — barely more than his birth weight. According to growth charts from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the average weight for a 7-month-old boy is around 8 kilograms.

Police determined that prolonged neglect of an infant entirely dependent on caregivers constituted willful indifference, and applied the more serious charge of child abuse resulting in death. They detained the couple on July 10 and transferred the case to prosecutors on July 14.

During police questioning, the couple largely acknowledged neglecting the baby, saying they had "been inattentive" toward him, but denied any intent to kill, according to investigators.