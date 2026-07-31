Kwak Jin-young, 57, known for her role as "Jongmali" in the drama series "Son and Daughter," will share her experience undergoing skin clinic treatment after noticing rapid signs of aging.

Kwak is set to appear on Channel A's beauty program "Beauty Clinic Touch Me" on Friday.

Once a child actor who rose to fame as a teen star, Kwak is now approaching her 60s. She has stepped away from the spotlight and keeps a hectic daily schedule running a kimchi factory and a street food stall in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province.

With her days consumed by work, skin care and aging management fell by the wayside. Her mother, worried about her daughter's condition, reportedly submitted an application to the program on her behalf. Cast members in the studio were said to be visibly shocked when Kwak's skin condition was revealed on air.

The doctor who assessed Kwak attributed her skin problems to what he called "collagen retirement due to menopause." During menopause, female hormones that stimulate collagen production — which keeps skin elastic — drop sharply, leading to a rapid decline in the skin's ability to generate collagen and accelerating visible aging. The doctor also flagged sleep deprivation and excessive caffeine consumption as lifestyle habits further hastening collagen loss.

To restart what the doctor described as Kwak's stalled "collagen factory" and rebuild her damaged skin barrier, he prescribed a customized three-step skin health solution.

After completing the four-week program, Kwak returns to the studio with noticeably clearer skin, drawing fresh amazement from the cast.