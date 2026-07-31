Delta Air Lines announced Friday it will operate special charter flights on the Incheon-Las Vegas route for attendees of CES 2027, which runs Jan. 6 to 9 in Las Vegas.

The outbound charter flights will depart Incheon International Airport and fly nonstop to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas from Jan. 3 to 5, timed to coincide with the show's opening. Return flights will operate Jan. 9 to 10.

Delta will deploy its flagship A350-900 aircraft for the service. Seating will be offered across four cabins: Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort and Delta Main.

Athar Khan, Delta's director of global sales for Asia Pacific, said CES is "the most iconic stage showcasing the direction of global innovation," adding that Delta is "uniquely positioned to connect customers to Las Vegas through our outstanding global network."

Delta plans to operate more than 120 peak-period flights during CES 2027 by launching new nonstop routes in Asia and adding domestic US frequencies, linking major business hubs across the United States with destinations worldwide.

The airline will add new nonstop routes from Hong Kong and Taipei — two key technology market centers — to Las Vegas, strengthening its transpacific network for CES 2027. The new flights are expected to complement existing Seoul-Incheon and Shanghai services, meeting demand for Asia-Las Vegas connectivity while serving as a bridge between the region and the show.

Meanwhile, Korean Air, Delta's joint venture partner, will also add temporary charter flights on top of its regular scheduled service for CES 2027 attendees, expanding the total number of available flights.

The charter flight schedules for Delta and Korean Air during CES are as follows. Delta flight DL26 departs Incheon at 7:25 p.m. on Jan. 3, 4 and 5, arriving in Las Vegas at 1:35 p.m. local time. DL170, operating Jan. 4, departs at 8:35 p.m. and arrives at 2:45 p.m. local time. DL172, operating Jan. 5, departs at 6:35 p.m. and arrives at 12:45 p.m. local time. Korean Air flight KE8007 departs at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3, 4 and 5, arriving at 1:10 p.m. local time.

Reservations for the CES 2027 charter flights can be made through the official websites of Delta Air Lines and Korean Air.