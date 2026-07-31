Seongnam Mayor Shin Sang-jin said the opening of the C parking lot at Yuldong Park would help resolve illegal parking problems in the surrounding area and improve convenience for park visitors, adding that he expects the new facility to energize nearby businesses.

Seongnam City opened the Yuldong Park C Parking Lot on Friday, a 208-space facility built on an 8,935-square-meter idle site at 307 Yuldong, Bundang-gu.

The opening ceremony drew about 100 attendees, including Mayor Shin, provincial and city lawmakers, and local residents.

The C parking lot sits across from the existing A parking lot near the Saemaul Training Center intersection. Construction began in November last year, and the project took seven months to complete at a total cost of 2.341 billion won ($1.62 million).

The lot offers 180 standard spaces along with 7 spaces for people with disabilities, 5 for pregnant women, 5 for senior citizens and 11 for electric vehicles.

With the addition of the C lot's 208 spaces, Yuldong Park now has 914 parking spaces in total, combining the existing A lot (150 spaces) and B lot (556 spaces).

The city plans to install 11 electric vehicle chargers in the C lot in October.

Once installed, the total number of EV chargers at Yuldong Park will rise to 56, adding to the four already in the A lot and 41 in the B lot.

The C lot will operate free of charge through Aug. 31 before switching to paid parking from Sept. 1. Fees will apply only on weekdays, with the first three hours free. After that, a base rate of 300 won per 30 minutes applies, with an additional 100 won charged for every 10 minutes.

Yuldong Park has undergone a series of upgrades as part of a campaign pledge under the eighth elected administration to develop an ecological and cultural park. A 740-meter barefoot clay path opened in September 2023, followed by an auto-camping site with 96 spaces, a waterfront stage on the former bungee-jump site, and a forest playground, all of which debuted in June last year.