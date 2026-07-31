South Korea's most sweeping drug pricing overhaul in 14 years takes effect Saturday, as the Ministry of Health and Welfare rolls out its national health insurance drug pricing reform — the biggest restructuring since the government unified drug prices in 2012. The plan aims to stabilize medicine supply and foster an innovation-driven pharmaceutical and biotech ecosystem, and its launch is already forcing a broad structural reckoning across the domestic industry.

For small and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies that have long relied on generic drug sales to fund new drug research and development, however, the reform offers no immediate cushion against the revenue hit — and many warn their financial difficulties will sharpen rapidly.

Under the Ministry of Health and Welfare's revised public notice, the price ceiling for newly listed generic drugs — applied to products seeking national health insurance reimbursement listing from Saturday — drops from 53.55% to 45% of the originator drug's maximum price. Even that 45% ceiling requires meeting two strict conditions: conducting bioequivalence tests in-house and using active pharmaceutical ingredients registered with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. Meeting only one condition lowers the ceiling to 36%; meeting neither drops it to 29%.

The reform also tightens a step-down pricing rule: once 13 or more follow-on drugs in the same formulation are listed, the price falls to 85% of the lowest listed price regardless of whether those conditions are met. A newly created multi-product listing management regime further requires an additional price cut to 85% one year after listing for any formulation with 14 or more listed products, putting strong pressure on the proliferation of generics. Generics already on the reimbursement list will also undergo phased annual price reductions over the next 10 years.

In return, the government plans to redirect the national health insurance savings from the price cuts toward companies with strong R&D investment and domestic production capacity. Products designated under the existing "innovative pharmaceutical company" category will receive a 60% price premium, while a newly created "quasi-innovative pharmaceutical company" category and a "supply-stability leading company" category will each receive a 50% premium. Drugs manufactured using domestically synthesized raw materials, or antibiotic injectables and pediatric medicines produced at a company's own domestic factory, will qualify for the highest premium of 68%, with price protection guaranteed for at least 10 years.

With price protection now directly tied to survival, pharmaceutical companies are moving urgently to meet the premium criteria — absorbing R&D units into their parent organizations and bringing production in-house. IL Dong Pharmaceutical merged its new drug R&D subsidiary Yunovia into its parent company, internalizing research staff and its drug pipeline. Huons Group is pursuing successive mergers with its finished-drug production subsidiary Huons Life Science and its biotech R&D affiliate Huons Lab, positioning itself for innovative pharmaceutical company certification and price premium eligibility. A growing number of companies are also converting CMO-outsourced production volumes to in-house manufacturing or exploring acquisitions of domestic raw-material synthesis facilities to secure ingredient self-sufficiency.

The central problem lies in an administrative gap created by the policy's staggered timeline. The generic price cuts take effect immediately on Saturday, but the procedures for designating new innovative and quasi-innovative pharmaceutical companies — and finalizing the related guidelines — are not expected to be completed until after year-end.

As a result, generics newly listed between August and November, before certifications are finalized, will be subject to the reduced 45% price ceiling regardless of how much a company has invested in R&D. The prevailing view in the industry is that even if a company is later designated as innovative or quasi-innovative, retroactive compensation for the price already cut will be difficult to obtain.

The administrative gap is expected to hit small and marginal pharmaceutical companies far harder than large firms that already hold innovative status or have ample financial resources. Major companies can defend their prices from the moment the reform takes effect, having already maintained their innovative pharmaceutical company designation. Smaller companies that had been working toward quasi-innovative status or a higher R&D spending ratio under the new framework, however, will see the profitability of newly listed products eroded throughout the four-to-five-month gap period.

Small pharmaceutical companies that lack their own R&D operations or production facilities — relying entirely on CMO outsourcing and sales agency commission structures — now face a double blow: a sharp drop in new generic prices and a delay in premium certification, pushing many to the brink of market exit. "Large pharmaceutical companies have the stamina to weather this, backed by existing certifications and ample liquid assets," one industry official said. "But for small pharmaceutical companies where the profitability of each individual generic is a matter of survival, several months of reduced prices with no premium protection is a fatal blow."