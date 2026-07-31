LX Hausys posted a surprise earnings beat in the second quarter, with operating profit surging more than 300 percent from a year earlier, as a recovery in the remodeling market and growth in overseas business offset a prolonged construction downturn. Rising sales of building materials such as windows and flooring, combined with steady expansion in automotive materials and industrial film, drove the strong results.

First-half cumulative operating profit rises fivefold

According to DART, the Financial Supervisory Service's corporate disclosure system, LX Hausys posted second-quarter sales of 939.7 billion won ($652 million), up 14.7 percent from the same period last year. Operating profit jumped to 54.9 billion won, a 329 percent increase. Compared with the previous quarter, sales rose 15.3 percent and operating profit climbed 19.7 percent. Net profit for the period came in at 47.1 billion won, swinging to a profit from a loss.

For the first half, cumulative sales reached 1.75 trillion won, up 9.6 percent year on year, while operating profit rose 407.5 percent to 100.8 billion won. The figure represents nearly a fivefold increase from the 19.9 billion won recorded in the first half of last year, surpassing the 100 billion won mark for the first time.

Analysts attributed the strong performance to an expansion of domestic business-to-consumer sales and growth in overseas operations. Cost-reduction efforts and a one-time tariff refund at the company's US subsidiary also contributed to improved profitability.

The building and decorative materials segment led the results, posting second-quarter sales of 655.7 billion won and operating profit of 36.7 billion won — up 19.9 percent and 4,487.5 percent, respectively, from a year earlier. A rise in apartment transactions and a recovery in remodeling demand boosted B2C sales of windows and flooring, while previously secured orders also converted into revenue during the quarter.

The automotive materials and industrial film segment also maintained steady growth, recording second-quarter sales of 284 billion won and operating profit of 18.2 billion won. Sales of automotive fabric increased as North American automakers ramped up SUV production, and exports of industrial film expanded in global markets.

Across the building materials industry, the prolonged decline in new housing construction starts has elevated the importance of the remodeling market over the new-build segment. Major players have responded by expanding sales of high-value-added products such as premium windows, flooring and engineered stone, while accelerating their push into overseas markets. LX Hausys has managed to grow both its domestic B2C interior business and its overseas operations simultaneously, sustaining an earnings recovery despite the broader industry downturn.

The results carry particular weight given the difficult construction environment. While the building materials sector has broadly struggled with a drop in new housing starts, LX Hausys defended its earnings through simultaneous growth in its remodeling-focused B2C business and automotive materials segment. Analysts noted that profitability in its core businesses improved even after stripping out the one-time tariff refund effect, pointing to genuine structural improvement in the company's fundamentals.

Housing market uncertainty clouds second-half profitability outlook

The operating environment in the second half is expected to remain challenging. Domestically, lending restrictions, interest rate pressures and delays in new housing supply are likely to sustain uncertainty in the housing market. Geopolitical risks — including the war in the Middle East — could also amplify volatility in raw material prices and maritime freight rates.

LX Hausys said it plans to maintain a strategy focused on defending profitability while stepping up marketing efforts. "We will pursue a differentiated marketing strategy centered on the concept of 'discovering personal taste,' leveraging our eco-friendly green products — which have won awards for 13 consecutive years — and our flagship showroom, LX Z:IN," a company official said. "We plan to expand B2C sales and accelerate overseas business growth to protect our profitability."