GS25, the convenience store chain operated by GS Retail, said Friday it launched a new ready-to-drink cup beverage called "Yours Royal Milk Tea," developed after analyzing customer consumption data. It is the chain's first private-label milk tea product in a transparent RTD cup format.

GS25 confirmed strong customer demand for the category after first-half milk tea sales rose 111 percent year-on-year. The chain's RTD cup beverage lineup had been heavily concentrated on coffee and fruit drinks, leaving demand for coffee alternatives unmet.

"Yours Royal Milk Tea" blends milk and black tea powder in an optimized ratio to deliver a smooth, sweet flavor. The transparent cup packaging lets customers see the drink's color at a glance.

"We will continue to expand data-driven product development so we can bring customers what they want as quickly as possible, strengthening our differentiated food and beverage competitiveness," said Eom Yu-hyeon, a merchandise director on GS Retail's beverage food team.