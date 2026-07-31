Ulsan city will accept applications for its second-half 2026 student loan interest support program from Friday through Aug. 30.

The program is open to university and graduate school students — both enrolled and on leave of absence — whose own or a direct-line parent's registered address is in Ulsan.

The city will cover the full amount of interest accrued between January and June this year on student loans taken out through the Korea Student Aid Foundation since 2017.

Applicants must submit a copy of their resident registration certificate and a certificate of enrollment or leave of absence, and apply through the Ulsan city website at www.ulsan.go.kr.