The Busan-Ulsan-South Gyeongsang region is reeling under an extreme heat wave. Yangsan in South Gyeongsang Province recorded a daytime high above 40 degrees Celsius for the third consecutive day, while Busan broke its all-time temperature record for the first time in 122 years.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Yangsan's temperature surged to 40.3 C at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday, the highest since the city began keeping weather records in December 2008. The mercury hit 40.3 C again at 2:49 p.m. Thursday, and the scorching heat continued Friday, again exceeding 40 C. Only two locations in South Korea have previously recorded three or more consecutive days at or above 40 C — Anseong in Gyeonggi Province and Yeongcheon in North Gyeongsang Province, both in August 2018.

Heat-related deaths were also reported in South Gyeongsang Province. A woman in her 90s died of heatstroke while working inside a greenhouse in Goseong, and a man in his 90s died of heatstroke and multiple organ failure in Sacheon.

The combined heat and drought are deepening crop stress across the province. As of Thursday, cumulative rainfall stood at 556 millimeters — just 63.8 percent of the annual average of 870.8 millimeters — while the average reservoir level of 44.0 percent was far below the normal 73.5 percent. Agricultural drought alerts were raised to the "Alert" level in Miryang and Yangsan, while eight cities and counties including Changwon, Jinju and Gimhae were placed under a "Caution" designation.

Damage has been reported at 826 farms covering 721.3 hectares across the province. Emergency water trucks were dispatched to 167.1 hectares of rice paddies in Jinju, Geoje, Yangsan and Hadong, where wilting and signs of rice blast disease have appeared. In Sancheong, leaf wilt and dehydration symptoms are spreading across 61.6 hectares of waxy rice and field crops including soybeans and sweet potatoes. At 437 fruit farms covering 365.1 hectares in Sacheon, Gimhae and Miryang, sweet persimmons are turning black from sunscald and heat cracking, while pear and kiwi growth has slowed in Jinju.

Livestock losses are also mounting. As of Friday, 19,173 animals had died from the heat, including 3,846 pigs and 15,327 poultry. South Gyeongsang Province issued a major heat alert for Changwon, Gimhae and Yangsan, and directed farms to activate cooling fog systems and halt outdoor work.

Busan recorded 38.8 C at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday, the highest temperature since modern weather observations began in the city in April 1904. The previous record was 37.3 C, set on Aug. 14, 2016. Nearby Gimhae also soared to 38.6 C, the second-highest temperature ever recorded there. Highs of 39 C with a heat index above 40 C represent a level of extreme heat that poses a direct threat to human life.

Ulsan has also been placed on high alert after 82 heat illness cases were reported as of Thursday — 14 in Jung-gu, 19 in Nam-gu, 11 in Dong-gu, 8 in Buk-gu and 30 in Ulju-gun. The city issued a heat advisory on July 18, upgraded it to a heat warning on July 22, and has since been sending safety guidance messages to residents.

Mayor Kim Sang-uk visited a vessel fire-training facility construction site in Bugok-dong, Nam-gu on Wednesday to inspect compliance with heat safety protocols for outdoor workers — checking for access to water, shade and ventilation, rest breaks, cooling gear and emergency response measures — as well as the operation of rest facilities. He also inspected 60 cooling shelters and 60 heat-reduction facilities across the city's five districts and counties, checking the condition of shade structures, air conditioners and mist sprayers.

Experts attributed the heat wave to a "double high-pressure" system blanketing the upper atmosphere. The overlapping North Pacific and Tibetan high-pressure systems have trapped heat over the Korean Peninsula like a lid, while the sea breeze that typically cools Busan in summer has turned into a hot, humid wind laden with tropical moisture — effectively shutting down what residents call the city's "natural air conditioner."

A Korea Meteorological Administration official said the heat would continue with no rain in the forecast for now, urging the public to stay well hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.