Coupang Inc announced Friday that it has created an AI data quality verification role specifically for employees with disabilities.

The e-commerce company first introduced the position for workers with disabilities in June last year, starting with a single employee. The team has since grown to 10 people.

The employees build and review "ground-truth datasets" used to evaluate the performance of external AI models that Coupang Inc deploys to detect counterfeit products.

Their work involves comparing AI-generated results against the ground-truth data to assess performance metrics such as accuracy and recall rates, and to improve overall data quality.

Through this work, Coupang Inc said it has strengthened the reliability and completeness of its AI-powered counterfeit detection capabilities, while demonstrating the high engagement and strong performance of its employees with disabilities.

The initiative was led by the company's inclusive management team, an internal unit dedicated to supporting employees with disabilities. The team worked with Coupang Inc's AI division to redesign portions of existing work into roles tailored for workers with disabilities, and partnered with the Korea Employment Agency for Persons with Disabilities to handle hiring.

Coupang Inc currently employs workers representing 14 of the 15 legally recognized disability categories in South Korea, ranging in age from their teens to their 70s. The company's disability employment rate stood at 3.64 percent at the end of last year, exceeding the 3.1 percent statutory minimum required of private-sector companies.

"We will continue to expand tailored employment opportunities so that our employees with disabilities can grow into key contributors driving AI technology advancement and service quality improvement — not simply support staff," a Coupang Inc official said.