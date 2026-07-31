Event held along climate-response urban forest on 1.8 km stretch of former Gyeongwon Line rail site

Yeoncheon-gun, led by County Chief Kim Deok-hyeon, held a "Green Yeoncheon Mutual Prosperity Plogging" event Wednesday with employees of Daewoo Engineering & Construction, combining environmental cleanup with efforts to boost the local economy.

The county organized the event as a follow-up to a "regional revitalization sisterhood partnership" it signed with Daewoo Engineering & Construction in November 2025.

Participants walked a 1.8-kilometer stretch of the former Gyeongwon Line railway site, which has been developed into a multi-purpose eco-friendly space known as a climate-response urban forest. Jogging along trails where historical traces meet green infrastructure, they collected litter — putting the company's ESG commitments into practice while helping protect Yeoncheon-gun's natural landscape.

The partnership has been recognized as a model for cooperation between large corporations and local governments, closely aligned with the central government's policy push to stimulate consumption in regional areas — a priority emphasized at the government's economic ministers' meeting. Going beyond a one-off event, the Ministry of Interior and Safety selected it in December as a best-practice case for building a sustainable foundation for ongoing exchange.

Kim Seok-in, director of future strategy, said the plogging event represented "an excellent meeting point between corporate social responsibility and economic revitalization in a population-declining region." He added that the county would "continue to breathe vitality into the local community through close partnerships with major corporations, and ultimately develop Yeoncheon-gun into a 'mutual prosperity city' that is attractive for advanced industries and corporate investment."