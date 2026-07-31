Daishin Securities announced Friday it will hold a seminar under the theme "H2 2026 Stock Market Outlook: A Grand Finale Awaits."

The seminar will stream live on Daishin Securities' official YouTube channel, Daishin TV, on Aug. 7 at 4 p.m.

Lee Gyeong-min, head of the Daishin Securities Research Center, will participate in the session to assess major macroeconomic variables and trends in domestic and overseas financial markets, and present a second-half market outlook and investment strategy.

The seminar will also examine sector-by-sector investment points and promising investment ideas, and address key issues retail investors should keep in mind going forward.

"As market volatility has increased recently, investors are facing growing uncertainty," said Kim Gwang-min, head of Daishin Securities' sales support center. "We hope this live seminar will offer practical guidance for assessing the second-half market outlook and reviewing investment strategies."

Daishin Securities has been holding investor-focused seminars on a regular basis. On July 23, the firm hosted a session titled "Three Points Investors Should Watch in H2 — Automobiles."