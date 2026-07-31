The company brings extensive experience from the PyeongChang Olympics, Incheon Asian Games, Jamsil Baseball Stadium and the Gwangju World Aquatics Championships.

The organizing committee for the 2026 Yeosu World Islands Expo announced Friday that it has selected food and beverage specialist Amoje Food Co. to operate the expo's main dining facilities.

Amoje Food has managed food and beverage operations at major international events since the 2012 Yeosu World Expo, including the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and the 2019 Gwangju World Aquatics Championships.

The company currently operates food and beverage stores at large public venues, including Incheon International Airport, Kia Champions Field and Seoul's Jamsil Baseball Stadium.

The dining area at the Yeosu expo, which opens in September, will be developed as a combined dining and rest space where visitors can eat and relax comfortably.

The menu will feature dishes made with local ingredients alongside offerings from island and coastal regions across Korea and abroad, as well as food cultures from islands and coastlines around the Pacific, Indian Ocean and Mediterranean — giving visitors a distinctive culinary experience.

To accommodate a wide range of visitors — including families, children, elderly guests and foreign nationals — organizers plan to offer broad menu choices while maintaining fair pricing and food quality.

Each dish will clearly display its country of origin and allergen information so visitors can make informed choices with confidence.

Hygiene and safety standards will also be tightened, with systematic management covering every stage from ingredient delivery and inspection to storage, preparation and service. Pre-opening training sessions and daily checks will be conducted for kitchen facilities and staff.

"Drawing on Amoje Food's experience and expertise in international events, we will carefully manage not only taste and quality but also hygiene, safety and convenience, providing a high-quality dining service that visitors can trust," said Kim Jong-gi, secretary-general of the organizing committee.

The 2026 Yeosu World Islands Expo runs from Sept. 5 through Nov. 4 under the theme "Islands: Connecting the Sea and the Future," with venues spanning the Jinmo district on Dolsan Island, the Yeosu World Expo site, and the islands of Geumodo and Gaedo.