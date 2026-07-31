Seventy-eight participants in Gangwon Province's asset-building program for young people with severe disabilities will receive their first payouts in August, as the program reaches its initial three-year maturity.

The program targets economically vulnerable young people with severe disabilities living at home, aged 15 and older. Participants save 150,000 won ($104) per month for three years, and the provincial and municipal governments each match that amount on a one-to-one basis.

Upon maturity, participants will receive around 10 million won in total — combining their own savings, the government's matching contributions and accrued interest. The funds are intended as seed money for independence, covering expenses such as housing, vocational training, medical care and business start-up costs.

Yoo Ji-young, director of Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province's welfare and health bureau, said she hoped the program would give young people with disabilities "a solid foundation to stand on their own as full members of society," adding that the province would continue supporting their economic independence and community integration. Lee Eun-young, head of the province's social services agency, said the organization would work closely with the province, local governments and NH NongHyup Bank to support stable independent living for young people with severe disabilities.