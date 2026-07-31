Jung Jong-jin officially began his term as director of the Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering (KRISO) on Thursday.

Jung holds bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in naval architecture and ocean engineering from Seoul National University. He joined HD Hyundai Heavy in 2000 and spent about 26 years in ship and offshore plant research and development, serving as division head and senior specialist at the executive director level. He led key research and development efforts, most notably overseeing South Korea's first commercial floating offshore wind turbine foundation development project. In 2026, HD Hyundai Heavy appointed him as an advisory executive director, and he served as a glocal JA professor at the University of Ulsan.

Drawing on his extensive field experience, Jung plans to develop KRISO into a leading research institution that proactively addresses the future needs of the nation and industry while strengthening the competitiveness of the shipbuilding and maritime sector. To that end, he intends to drive research and development that advances maritime technology innovation and focus the institute's capabilities on translating research outcomes into policy, industrial application and international standards.