Police have closed without referral all complaints alleging that independent lawmaker Kang Sun-woo subjected her parliamentary aides to gapjil, or workplace abuse. The decision was confirmed Friday. Former aides who worked in her office declined to give statements to investigators about the harm they said they suffered.

The Gangseo Police Station in Seoul had been investigating nine complaints against Kang — covering alleged violations of the Labor Standards Act, perjury before the National Assembly, obstruction of business, abuse of authority and coercion. It closed all cases without referral in April, it was confirmed Friday.

The complaints alleged that Kang had assigned aides personal errands, ostracized them and obstructed their efforts to find new jobs. Sources said the former aides did not cooperate with the investigation, and that without victim testimony, investigators found it difficult to identify specific acts and determine whether any law had been broken.

The perjury complaint was also closed without referral on separate grounds: under the Act on Testimony and Appraisal Before the National Assembly, such a charge requires a formal complaint from the Assembly itself, which was not filed, leaving police without authority to prosecute.

The gapjil allegations against Kang first surfaced in July last year, when she was nominated as a candidate for minister of gender equality and family. Controversy grew after her confirmation hearing over claims that she had given false explanations about the allegations, prompting some civic groups to file complaints with police.

Kang is currently standing trial in detention on charges of receiving 100 million won in illicit nomination funds from Kim Gyeong, a former Seoul Metropolitan Council member.