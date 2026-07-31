Hyundai Engineering & Construction announced Friday that it has published its 2026 Sustainability Report, detailing the company's sustainability performance and its strategy for responding to global environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure requirements.

The report fully incorporates major domestic and international sustainability disclosure standards. To strengthen the reliability of its information, Hyundai E&C built an internal control process covering the entire chain from ESG data collection through to disclosure. The company significantly enhanced data integrity and management efficiency through H-SYNC, its ESG IT system.

The report centers on three core issues identified through a double materiality assessment — occupational safety and health, quality management, and climate change response — addressing associated risks, opportunities and strategies. It also specifies concrete outcomes, including expanded investment in safety management, improved customer quality satisfaction, and progress on the company's 2045 carbon neutrality road map.

On the environmental front, Hyundai E&C is broadening its portfolio into future energy sectors, including offshore wind, pumped-storage hydropower, hydrogen and ammonia, nuclear power plants and small modular reactors. The company has also been steadily expanding its green investment capacity, issuing 310 billion won ($214 million) in green bonds and pursuing 779.7 billion won in green procurement.

In the social sphere, the company strengthened disaster prevention by introducing smart safety technology and upgrading its safety and health management system. On governance, it enhanced board independence and oversight by adopting a lead independent director system and operating an independent board. In addition, Hyundai E&C earned an AA rating in the Fair Trade Commission's voluntary compliance program for two consecutive years and maintains ISO 37001 (anti-bribery) and ISO 27001 (information security) certifications.

These efforts have earned Hyundai E&C recognition for world-class ESG performance: a comprehensive A rating from the Korea Institute of Corporate Governance and Sustainability (KCGS) for eight consecutive years, eight consecutive years on the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Hall of Fame, and 16 consecutive years of inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

Meanwhile, Hyundai E&C ranked second in the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's 2026 construction company execution capability assessment, results of which were announced Thursday.