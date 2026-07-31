NH Investment & Securities is holding a customer appreciation event to mark its pension assets surpassing 20 trillion won ($13.8 billion). The brokerage will raffle tickets to the Seoul International Fireworks Festival 2026 among customers who make net deposits of a set amount or more into their pension savings accounts.

The company announced Friday that the "20 Trillion Won Pension Milestone! Fireworks Appreciation Event" will run through Aug. 23, celebrating its combined retirement pension and pension savings assets crossing the 20 trillion won threshold.

The event was designed to reward loyal pension customers and offer a differentiated customer experience. Eligible participants are customers who, as of Aug. 23, have made net deposits of at least 1 million won into their NH Investment & Securities Namu pension savings account this year. Applications can be submitted through the "NH Investment & Securities Pension" KakaoTalk channel.

The company will select 50 winners by lottery, each receiving two tickets to the Seoul International Fireworks Festival 2026. Winners will watch the festival from a dedicated outdoor viewing area inside Yeouido Han River Park.

NH Investment & Securities has posted broad-based growth across all business lines, not just in pension assets. The firm recorded net profit of 965.2 billion won on a controlling-shareholder basis in the first half of this year, the highest first-half earnings in its history. Strong results across brokerage, financial product sales and investment banking pushed operating profit to 1.32 trillion won.

Jeong Hwan, head of NH Investment & Securities' pension asset management division, said the 20 trillion won milestone was made possible by customers' trust and support. "We have prepared a special occasion to make autumn evenings even more memorable as a token of our gratitude," he said. "We will continue to be a reliable pension asset management partner for our customers."