Buy-side sidecars — temporary halts on program trading orders — were triggered simultaneously on the Kospi and Kosdaq on Friday.

As of 9:04 a.m., the Kospi was trading at 6,386.05, up 792.49 points, or 14.17 percent, from the previous session.

The sharp rebound, which snapped a three-session losing streak, triggered the market's 44th sidecar of the year.

SK Hynix surged 27.8 percent to 1.68 million won ($1,160), while Samsung Electronics climbed 21.74 percent to 252,000 won.

The Kosdaq was also sharply higher, gaining 38.94 points, or 6.04 percent, to 683.72. A buy-side sidecar was triggered on the Kosdaq as well.