Mayor Jeong Deok-yeong: Route will mark 'new turning point' for Yangju's regional transit

Yangju held an inauguration ceremony Thursday at the Samseung-dong depot for express bus route 1407, launching the city's first direct metropolitan bus service to Seoul's Gangnam district.

Mayor Jeong Deok-yeong, Yangju City Council Speaker Han Sang-min, city and provincial lawmakers, National Assembly representatives, transport company officials and residents attended the ceremony to mark the opening and to recognize drivers and transport staff who had prepared for service since early that morning.

Jeong boarded the route's inaugural departure from the Samseung-dong depot, inspecting safety and passenger amenities on board, checking operating conditions and speaking with commuters about their experience with metropolitan transit.

Route 1407 is the first express bus line to connect Yangju directly to central Gangnam in Seoul. It links key business hubs — Sinsa Station, Nonhyeon Station, Sinnonhyeon Station and Express Bus Terminal — without transfers, significantly improving residents' access to the Gangnam area.

The route originates in the Samseung area, which had relatively limited metropolitan transit coverage, helping to balance regional service distribution. The Goeup district, where boarding conditions on existing express routes had been comparatively poor, is designated as an upstream stop, expanding route choices for residents of the Okjeong and Goeup areas and distributing ridership demand more evenly across existing lines.

"The launch of route 1407 will not only improve commuting convenience for residents but also mark a new turning point for Yangju's metropolitan transit," Jeong said. "We will continue to do our utmost to expand routes so that all citizens — including those in areas not yet reached by this line — can enjoy balanced access to metropolitan transit services."

Starting Thursday, route 1407 runs from Samseung-dong through stops including Yangju Xi 6·7 Complex Entrance, Yangju Xi Apartment Intersection, Yuseung Hannaedel 9 Complex and Hanyang Sujain 2 Complex, Deokhyeon Elementary School and Deokkogae, E-Pyeonhansesang 19 Complex and Daeseong Berhill and Hanshin The Hue, Okjeong Village 16 Complex and E-Pyeonhansesang 18 Complex, Prugio 9 Complex and Gyeonggi Transit Corporation, Regency Villante and The Etré Prestige, and Hoiam Elementary School and Okjeong 3 Complex and The Etré Eduforé and Lin Familiée, before continuing into Seoul to terminate at Sinsa Station and Pureun Savings Bank, Nonhyeon Station, Sinnonhyeon Station and Express Bus Terminal. On weekdays, seven buses operate 28 runs at 30-to-45-minute intervals; on weekends and public holidays, five buses operate 20 runs.