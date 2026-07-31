TaylorMade announced Friday it is launching a "Major Performance" campaign to highlight the standout results its TP5 and TP5x golf balls have delivered on the men's and women's major championship circuit this year.

The campaign is designed to showcase the performances of Team TaylorMade players Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda and Ryu Hae-ran at major events, underscoring the competitive edge of the two balls.

With the AIG Women's Open — the season's final major — currently underway, Team TaylorMade players have won five of the eight men's and women's majors held this year, roughly 63 percent, using the TP5 or TP5x, the brand said.

On the men's side, McIlroy captured the Masters Tournament with the TP5. On the women's side, Korda used the TP5x to win both the Chevron Championship and the US Women's Open.

Ryu also delivered back-to-back major victories with the TP5, winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Amundi Evian Championship in succession. At the Evian Championship, Ryu shot a 60 — the lowest 18-hole score in major championship history for either men or women — to claim the title.

The TP5 is a tour ball engineered for precise short-game control, consistent distance and a soft feel at impact, while the TP5x is built for faster ball speed, a higher launch and maximum distance, making it a choice of elite players worldwide.

Ryu will bid for three consecutive major titles at the AIG Women's Open. She has prepared thoroughly for the links-course conditions, adding an r7 Quad mini driver to her bag, and will again compete with the TP5.

"The fact that the world's best players are choosing the TP5 and TP5x on the major stage and producing top results is the clearest proof of our product's competitiveness," a TaylorMade official said. "We hope Ryu continues her strong momentum at the season's final major."