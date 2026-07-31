Hyundai Home Shopping announced Friday that it is expanding its scholarship program for students from families with disabilities — "H! Doodream Together" — to include college and graduate students, broadening eligibility beyond its previous focus on middle and high school students.

The company held a scholarship presentation ceremony Thursday afternoon at its headquarters in Cheonho-dong, Gangdong-gu, Seoul, attended by CEO Han Gwang-yeong and Korea Disabled People's Rehabilitation Association President Na Un-hwan. Each recipient received 2 million won ($1,380).

Eight college and graduate students majoring in fields identified as future core industries — including AI, law and medicine — were selected as scholarship recipients. The funds are intended to cover practical career-development expenses such as textbooks, certification fees and tuition for specialized courses.

Now in its 13th year, the H! Doodream Together program has historically focused on foundational academic support for middle and high school students. The expansion is designed to build a continuous support structure that follows recipients from adolescence through independent adulthood.

"This scholarship marks the completion of a support system that extends from basic learning assistance for middle and high school students all the way through undergraduate and graduate education," a company official said. "We will not stop at one-time support — we are committed to serving as a steady pillar for young people from families with disabilities until they can stand on their own as core contributors to our society."