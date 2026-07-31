The government's online platform for collecting public opinions on real estate policy, Budongsan Toronhoe.kr, has shut down.

The 7,476 submissions received during the platform's operation will be reviewed by the relevant ministries and used in shaping future real estate policy.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance announced Friday that Budongsan Toronhoe.kr, which it had operated to gather public input on real estate policy, closed at midnight that day.

As of midnight Thursday, the platform had received 7,476 comments in total, with cumulative visitors tallied at about 43,000. By category, housing finance drew the most submissions at 2,943, or 39 percent of the total, followed by housing supply with 2,381 (32 percent) and real estate taxation with 2,152 (29 percent).

The government said the submitted opinions would be carefully reviewed by the relevant ministries and continuously incorporated into the real estate policymaking process going forward.

Although the platform has closed, public feedback channels will remain open. Comments on real estate tax reform can be submitted through the Public Participation Legislative Center once the legislative notice process begins. The Ministry of Economy and Finance's website will also provide a direct link to the center.

Opinions submitted during the legislative notice period will be considered before legislation is finalized. Comments on housing supply and housing finance can be submitted at any time through the National Sinmungo, the government's public petition portal.