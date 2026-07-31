G-market will hold its monthly promotional event, the "Month-First Sale," from Saturday through Aug. 5.

The e-commerce platform runs the sale each month with expanded discounts and reward benefits, aiming to make the first of every month a designated G-market shopping day for customers.

The August edition will feature a limited-edition goods raffle priced at 100 won per entry, with items themed around actor Jang Hyuk, the platform's advertising campaign model. One hundred winners will be selected by lottery and each will receive a randomly assigned item.

Ahead of the sale's launch, G-market released two ad campaign videos — "Family Photo" and "Merry-Go-Round" — on Wednesday, drawing a strong response. The clips had surpassed a combined 3.15 million views as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

Products featured in the videos will be offered as sale items during the August event. Limited quantities of Skechers sneakers, seasonal fruit, portable handheld fans, snacks and beverages will be available at discounts of up to 50 percent. The sale will also include more than 1,000 specially priced products, among them a "Best Deal" lineup of popular items and a "Reward Deal" offering cashback accumulation of up to 10 percent.

G-market will also issue four types of Month-First Sale coupons offering discounts of up to 12 percent, with savings of as much as 200,000 won ($138) depending on the purchase amount. Customers can save an additional 20,000 won through credit card payment discounts.

"The August Month-First Sale will feature more brands than last month, including top brands handpicked by G-market's sales team, all offering special deals," a G-market official said.