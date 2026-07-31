'My child as a fairy-tale hero' event runs Aug. 4–17 Top 3 stories to become AI content, debut on Aideulnara in September

LG Uplus announced Friday it will hold a "My Child as a Fairy-Tale Hero" event on its children's platform U+tv Aideulnara, producing AI-generated fairy-tale content based on stories submitted by customers.

U+tv Aideulnara is an IPTV-based kids service offering video, books, play and learning content tailored to a child's age and interests.

The event moves beyond the passive viewing model of conventional kids services by turning stories provided directly by customers into new content. LG Uplus will use generative AI to transform submitted stories into short fairy-tale videos.

The event runs for about two weeks, from Aug. 4 to Aug. 17. Participants can access a Naver submission form through the event banner on U+tv and write up a special story or experience involving their child. Topics can range freely — everyday episodes, family memories, stories with a pet, a child's first errand or other milestone moments.

LG Uplus will select three standout stories from all submissions and produce AI fairy-tale videos running one to six minutes each, to be released on U+tv Aideulnara in September. Children can experience the thrill of becoming the hero of their own fairy tale, while parents gain a keepsake capturing their child's growth and cherished memories.

Customers whose stories are selected will receive a commemorative tumbler featuring their child's artwork, and 10 additional participants will win mugs through a separate draw. Full details on how to enter and the prizes available can be found on LG Uplus's official social media channels and through the event banner displayed when opening U+tv Aideulnara.

Through the event, LG Uplus aims to offer a new kind of kids content experience that extends children's and families' stories into actual content, and plans to continue rolling out participatory content initiatives.

"This event is meaningful because it gives customers more than just content to consume — it lets them turn their child's story into content of their own," said Jeong Jin-i, head of LG Uplus's Home/Media Product Tribe. "Going forward, Aideulnara plans to keep expanding content experiences that let customers participate in more enjoyable and meaningful ways, using AI technology."