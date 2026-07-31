Samsung Electronics has installed its residential EHS heat pump boiler in a standalone home in Jeju, marking a full-scale push into the high-efficiency electric heating market.

The company said Friday it installed the EHS heat pump boiler at a home in the Aewol area of Jeju on June 25 and held a dedication ceremony at the residence on Thursday. Samsung Electronics launched the product in the domestic market in April, in line with the government's initiative to expand electric heating systems.

The EHS heat pump boiler is an integrated heating solution that uses ambient air heat and electricity to supply both indoor heating and hot water at the same time. Unlike conventional boilers that burn fossil fuels directly, the system draws heat from outdoor air, allowing it to produce more thermal energy than the electrical power it consumes.

The product recorded a seasonal coefficient of performance, or SCOP, of 4.9 at an outlet water temperature of 35 degrees Celsius — the setting most commonly used for underfloor heating — meaning it can generate nearly five times more heating energy than the electricity it draws. It also achieves an SCOP of 3.78 at an outlet temperature of 55 degrees Celsius.

Samsung also reinforced the unit's stability in cold conditions. The outdoor unit incorporates an electric heater and an antifreeze valve to prevent pipe freezing and cold-weather breakdowns, and an additional drainage heater has been fitted at the base of the unit.

Using high-efficiency refrigerant compression technology, the boiler can stably supply hot water at up to 70 degrees Celsius even when outdoor temperatures drop to minus 15 degrees Celsius. The system was designed to maintain heating and hot-water performance in Jeju, where winters bring low temperatures and strong winds.

Samsung Electronics is expanding its heat pump-based heating and cooling solution business in step with the broader shift toward "heating electrification" — the transition of residential and commercial buildings from fossil fuels to electricity as their primary heating energy source.

"The EHS heat pump boiler is a solution with high heating efficiency and reliable high-temperature hot water supply performance," said Kim Yong-hun, senior vice president at Samsung Electronics Korea. "We will draw on technology verified in real residential environments to deliver a convenient and efficient user experience, and contribute to the expansion of the high-efficiency heating market."