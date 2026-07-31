Mapo-gu announced Friday that it will launch a corporate traffic demand management program to ease congestion in the district and promote a low-carbon, green transportation culture.

Under the program, companies that voluntarily take part in traffic reduction activities can receive up to a 40 percent reduction in their traffic-inducement levy, depending on their performance. Last year, 97 companies participated and received a combined reduction of about 600 million won ($414,000) in such levies.

The district also won the top prize in the Seoul Metropolitan Government's 2025 evaluation of traffic demand management efforts among autonomous districts, earning 200 million won in incentive funding.

This year's cycle runs from Saturday through July 31 next year. Qualifying programs include odd-even and five-day vehicle rotation restrictions, the installation of parking information systems, paid parking or parking space reductions, and the operation of commuter or shuttle buses. Companies must carry out a chosen program for at least three months for their efforts to count toward the levy reduction.

Companies wishing to participate can apply online through the Seoul Metropolitan Government's corporate traffic demand management website or submit an implementation plan to the Mapo-gu Office's traffic administration division. The district will verify compliance through document reviews and on-site inspections, and a reduction review committee composed of private-sector experts will determine the final reduction rate for each company.

"We ask businesses to actively join our traffic reduction programs for a low-carbon, green Mapo," District Mayor Yoo Dong-gyun said.